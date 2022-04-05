Before my daughter came along, I was the stereotypical Type-A personality with a five-year plan, a regimented morning routine, and a daily schedule that was so tightly packed that my secretary had to schedule in toilet breaks.

But all this fell to pieces when my daughter was born. You see, babies don’t have a schedule—and they certainly don’t give a rat’s ass about your morning routine. Five-year plans? Pft, you can’t even make a five-minute plan. This, you can imagine, for a Type-A personality, was a shock to my system.

On the outside, I was pretending I was still managing. But the pressure I had placed on myself to have it all and look good whilst doing so, was a pressure cooker waiting to explode.