One cardinal rule everyone should know: Always be patient when trying new products. Your skin takes time to adjust to new formulas and produce noticeable results, especially when it comes to chemical exfoliants, retinol, and brightening serums. I know—it's not the easiest thing to do in our modern-day, instant gratification lifestyle.

As someone who tests products as part of my job, I’m particularly familiar with this waiting period. I’ve seen my skin transform months into using a product religiously, proving the point that patience is not only essential but oh-so-worth it. Knowing this, you can probably understand why I was simply astonished to see my skin go from dry and dull to plump and beaming within a week.

Enter, my secret weapon to glowing skin that holds moisture for for more than eight hours: Youth to the People's Superberry Hydrate + Glow Sleep Mask.