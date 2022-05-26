We all love summer, but for the summer socialites out there… Summer is your time to shine. For you, this time of year is about calling up your friends, getting out there, and steeping the season in fun and flavor. Whether that's always having a uniquely refreshing drink on hand—like Waterloo Sparkling Water—or making sure every weekend has its designated pool party or outdoor concert, you like your summers busy and in good company. You're the type who appreciates a social bucket list… So we made one for you!