Summer entices us all a bit differently. When the sun starts shining and warm temps coax us outside, some of us are charmed by adventures to be had in The Great Outdoors. Others are swept up by yoga festivals and farmers markets. It all comes down to your summer personality—the activities, flavors, and essentials that get you in the summer swing. (And if you don’t know yours, take our quiz!)

We all love summer, but for the summer socialites out there… Summer is your time to shine. For you, this time of year is about calling up your friends, getting out there, and steeping the season in fun and flavor. Whether that’s always having a uniquely refreshing drink on hand—like Waterloo Sparkling Water—or making sure every weekend has its designated pool party or outdoor concert, you like your summers busy and in good company. You’re the type who appreciates a social bucket list… So we made one for you!