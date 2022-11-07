Behind the curtain of holiday cheer, it's often stress that's running the show. A holiday that's genuinely restful and relaxed comes down to simply nourishing our body. After all—whether it's running errands, those sugary cookie swaps, or sacrificing our sleep to address greeting cards—our body tends to bear the biggest burden this time of year. Eating healthily and working out is a great place to start, but with a supplement routine, we can go above and beyond. That's why we've compiled our favorite sleep and stress supplements from The Vitamin Shoppe into one tool kit to help you stress less and sleep more.