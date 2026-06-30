Your Morning Cup May Be All The Caffeine You Actually Need
If you've ever downed an extra cup of coffee before a run because you figured more caffeine meant better performance, you're not alone. The idea that higher doses equal bigger gains is deeply baked into fitness culture. But a new systematic review and meta-analysis1 suggests the relationship between caffeine and endurance is more nuanced than that, and that you may be getting most of the benefit long before you reach the doses many athletes default to.
About the study
Caffeine has been studied as a performance aid for decades, and the evidence supporting its ergogenic effects is well established. What's less clear is whether more caffeine actually delivers more benefit or just more side effects. To investigate, researchers analyzed 48 randomized, placebo-controlled trials involving 689 participants to compare how low, moderate, and high caffeine doses affected aerobic time-trial performance.
Low doses were defined as up to 3 mg per kilogram of body weight, moderate doses as 4–6 mg/kg, and high doses as anything above 6 mg/kg. To keep the results clean and comparable, the team only included studies using pure caffeine in capsule or liquid form, not coffee, energy drinks, or gum, since caffeine content in those can vary by more than 50% depending on how they're made.
Low doses nearly matched moderate doses, with more consistent results
Low caffeine doses (roughly 1.3 to 3 mg/kg of body weight) produced a statistically significant improvement in time-trial completion time. Moderate doses of 4–6 mg/kg also improved performance significantly. But when researchers looked at actual race-time improvements across the included studies, the real-world difference between the two dose ranges was almost negligible: low doses corresponded to a mean improvement of about 2.14%, while moderate doses came in at about 2.18%.
In other words, doubling or tripling your caffeine intake may not get you meaningfully further across the finish line.
One important nuance is that the moderate-dose group showed more variability across studies, meaning the results were less consistent. The low-dose group, by contrast, showed a remarkably uniform effect, suggesting a more reliable, if modest, performance boost. The researchers also noted that two studies had an outsized influence on the moderate-dose results, and removing them from the analysis shifted the overall picture. No studies using high caffeine doses (above 6 mg/kg) met the inclusion criteria for time-trial performance, so that end of the spectrum remains largely uncharacterized.
Why caffeine hits differently for everyone
One of the more compelling threads in this review is the role genetics plays in how your body responds to caffeine. A gene called CYP1A2 controls an enzyme responsible for breaking down roughly 95% of the caffeine you consume. Depending on which version of this gene you carry, caffeine may work very differently for you.
According to the study, people who carry the CC variant of CYP1A2 (commonly classified as slower caffeine metabolizers) may see a weaker or less consistent performance response, regardless of how much they take. Those who carry the AA or AC variants tend to show energetic benefits from caffeine more frequently.
The review also points to early evidence that other genetic factors, including variations in adenosine receptors (the receptors in your brain that caffeine blocks to reduce your sense of effort), may also play a role in how well caffeine works for you. That research is still developing, but it adds to the picture of why two people can take the same dose and have completely different experiences.
Finding your pre-workout caffeine sweet spot
If you use caffeine before workouts or races, there's a straightforward starting point: less may be enough. A low dose of roughly 1.3–3 mg/kg of body weight (about 90–210 mg for a 70 kg person) taken about 60 minutes before exercise produced significant, consistent performance improvements across the included studies.
For context, a standard cup of coffee contains anywhere from 80 to 200 mg of caffeine depending on how it's brewed, which means your morning cup may already be putting you in that effective range. Most of the studies used caffeine capsules, which deliver a precise dose, but the numbers are a useful reference point.
The case for starting low is also reinforced by the side effects that come with higher doses.
High caffeine intake is commonly linked to anxiety, heart palpitations, headaches, poor sleep, and gastrointestinal issues.
If moderate doses offer only a marginal real-world advantage over low doses, the risk-benefit math shifts in favor of the smaller amount, especially if you're sensitive to caffeine or training in the evening.
The takeaway
Low caffeine doses (1.3–3 mg/kg) improved endurance time-trial performance by roughly 2%, nearly matching the real-world benefit of moderate doses (4–6 mg/kg). Because higher doses come with greater side-effect risk and no proportional performance gain, starting low is a sensible strategy for most people.