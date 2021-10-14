Your Kids Need Vitamin D, Not Just From The Sun. Here’s Why

Whether it’s the sunscreen or indoor school hours to blame — our kids need vitamin D, and not just from the sun. Luckily, that can be as convenient and delicious as the Kids Vitamin D Gummies by d.velopTM, which support a healthy immune system.* It doesn’t matter what age you are — the immune system is highly sophisticated and tricky to understand. But we’ll break it down in a way you and your little one can easily grasp together.

Think of your immune system as an army, with a first line and second line of defense, working together to defend the body against unwelcome “invaders.” The first line of defense is our innate immunity, like skin and nails (plus, saliva, mucous membranes, etc.), which act quickly and aim to keep us as insulated and healthy as possible. The second line is our adaptive immunity, where functions like specialized immune cells take action and antibodies come into play for our “immune memory” next time around.

According to research, vitamin D helps the innate and adaptive immune systems do their best work, which by the way, is happening every day.* Or, going with our metaphor: Vitamin D gives the radio communication to help all soldiers line up for battle; it acts like a switch to make sure the right defenses are turned on to protect the body.* Needless to say, our kids deserve only the best immune infantry.