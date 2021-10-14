Your Kids Need Vitamin D, Not Just From The Sun. Here’s Why

As parents, we aren’t short on reasons to send our kids outside. Need to wear them out before naptime? Good call. Craving a rare moment of silence midday? Take it. But another common reason is to help them get their daily dose of fresh air and vitamin D… And we have to pause you there for a sec.
Just like adults — children require healthy vitamin D levels to thrive. Vitamin D is best known for assisting the body to absorb calcium and phosphorus for building bone.* We know this, because how often were we told to drink our milk for big, strong bones? Of course, there’s calcium delivered in that approach, too. But what’s lesser known, and at least as important, is that vitamin D plays a key role in immunity.* And a healthy immune system is everything as our kids grow up and take on the world.
The thing is: Most kids are vitamin D insufficient
Just like adults, children receive the majority of their vitamin D through sun exposure. Ideally, 50 to 90% of our vitamin D comes from sunlight, while the rest comes from what we eat (but vitamin D food sources are very limited). But hold up: Our kiddo’s modern lifestyle incorporates more indoor time than it once did. And when they are out and about, we keep their skin protected with sunscreen. This is a good thing, but sunscreen also reduces vitamin D synthesis by more than 95%.
Add all these factors together, and it’s no surprise that research declares the vitamin D gap from our diet (including kids) to be massive, with 93% of Americans over the age of two failing to consume 400 IU of vitamin D per day. Furthermore, a significant increase in pediatric vitamin D deficiency has been documented.
Vitamin D and immunity: How does it work?
Whether it’s the sunscreen or indoor school hours to blame — our kids need vitamin D, and not just from the sun. Luckily, that can be as convenient and delicious as the Kids Vitamin D Gummies by d.velopTM, which support a healthy immune system.* It doesn’t matter what age you are — the immune system is highly sophisticated and tricky to understand. But we’ll break it down in a way you and your little one can easily grasp together.
Think of your immune system as an army, with a first line and second line of defense, working together to defend the body against unwelcome “invaders.” The first line of defense is our innate immunity, like skin and nails (plus, saliva, mucous membranes, etc.), which act quickly and aim to keep us as insulated and healthy as possible. The second line is our adaptive immunity, where functions like specialized immune cells take action and antibodies come into play for our “immune memory” next time around.
According to research, vitamin D helps the innate and adaptive immune systems do their best work, which by the way, is happening every day.* Or, going with our metaphor: Vitamin D gives the radio communication to help all soldiers line up for battle; it acts like a switch to make sure the right defenses are turned on to protect the body.* Needless to say, our kids deserve only the best immune infantry.
Not your average gummy
With the importance of vitamin D in immunity, and how tough it can be to catch a few rays these days, the d.velop Kids Vitamin D Gummies come as a relief for parents.* And that’s because these gummies aren’t your average vitamin D supplement.† They’re formulated with calcifediol, a form of vitamin D found circulating in the blood, known as 25-hydroxyvitamin D.*† According to clinical studies, calcifediol raises vitamin D levels faster than the traditional fat-soluble nutrient format (vitamin D).†* You’ll be excited about the quality of these gummies, but your littles will be jumping for their juicy, wild berry flavor.
Vitamin D for the family
When it comes to immune support, we’ve always defaulted to vitamin C. And there’s nothing wrong with that. But vitamin D has an undeniable link to immune health, and not just for our children.* Adults face a very similar dilemma when it comes to vitamin D inadequacy, which is why d.velopTM offers the Family Bundle, including a four month supply of vitamin D, test kits for two adults to track their levels, and the Kids Vitamin D Gummies for one child.*
We all know that sending our kids outside is good for everyone involved. And while the fresh air works its own wonders, that daily gummy will be hard at work raising their vitamin D levels*†… Whether the sun is out or not. As parents, we have so much to keep track of. But vitamin D levels and immunity? Now you know, that can be easy.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
† Clinical studies have shown that ampli-D™ can achieve optimal vitamin D status (30ng/mL) on average 3X faster, and is 3X more effective, compared to the same mcg amount of conventional vitamin D3. Source: Quesada-Gomez and Bouillon. Osteoporos Int. 2018;29:1697-1711.