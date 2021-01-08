The first four in that list are the definitions we used to create our assessment and list of strengths. The fifth one is a great way to gauge whether something you are doing is being done through a strength. You’ll find that helpful along your journey.

Now we move forward to get more personal and specific. No one can tell you what makes you feel strong; only you can do that for yourself. That’s why we have created five clues to signal which aspects of your parenting are your strengths.

As you read through these Five E’s and respond to the evaluation questions, consider which parenting activities personally match up with each one. As you read or finish the article, make a list for yourself of the parenting activities you are currently doing that match up to all five.