Authors of Incredible Parent

Brandon and Analyn Miller are successful business owners and the parents of seven children. They are passionate about seeing families engage in a strengths-based parenting approach that unearths the uniqueness in every child and empowers positive parent-child relationships through every stage of life. Brandon is a Certified Strengths Coach through the Gallup Organization and the CEO of 34 Strong, a coaching and consulting firm dedicated to improving employee engagement. Analyn owns and operates the Analyn Miller Group, part of Keller Williams Realty. They are co-authors of the new book Incredible Parent and Play to Their Strengths.