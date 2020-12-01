­­­Your Healthy Habit Just Got Healthier, Thanks To Vitamin Angels

As the holiday season of giving approaches, did you know that just 25 cents can be a life-changing donation to a child or mother at risk for malnutrition? That’s the small amount it takes for charitable organization Vitamin Angels to provide essential vitamins and minerals to a pregnant mother or young child in communities where micronutrient deficiencies can have severe impacts on health.

At mindbodygreen we’re all about making well-being accessible and we believe that proper nutrition is essential to whole body well-being. So, after a year that has us feeling more gratitude for our health than ever before, we’re excited to support a charity that helps ensure mothers and kids everywhere get the benefits of proper nutrition.

This December, The Vitamin Shoppe® is making that easier than ever with the continuation of their 13-year partnership with Vitamin Angels. You’ll get a great savings offer when you donate through The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements. Plus, giving back can help support your health, too. In fact, studies have shown that giving has health benefits like lower blood pressure, increased self-esteem, lower stress levels, and even longer life.