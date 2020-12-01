­­­Your Healthy Habit Just Got Healthier, Thanks To Vitamin Angels

As the holiday season of giving approaches, did you know that just 25 cents can be a life-changing donation to a child or mother at risk for malnutrition? That’s the small amount it takes for charitable organization Vitamin Angels to provide essential vitamins and minerals to a pregnant mother or young child in communities where micronutrient deficiencies can have severe impacts on health.
At mindbodygreen we’re all about making well-being accessible and we believe that proper nutrition is essential to whole body well-being. So, after a year that has us feeling more gratitude for our health than ever before, we’re excited to support a charity that helps ensure mothers and kids everywhere get the benefits of proper nutrition.
This December, The Vitamin Shoppe® is making that easier than ever with the continuation of their 13-year partnership with Vitamin Angels. You’ll get a great savings offer when you donate through The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements. Plus, giving back can help support your health, too. In fact, studies have shown that giving has health benefits like lower blood pressure, increased self-esteem, lower stress levels, and even longer life.
Vitamin Angels: Helping 70 Million Mothers & Children Each Year
Vitamin Angels’ mission is to give every child, everywhere, a chance at a healthy and productive life. And it starts with every child’s mother during pregnancy.
Many women here in the United States and around the world do not have access to the essential prenatal vitamins and minerals they need, which puts both their own health and the health of their baby at risk. Vitamin Angels partners with over 2,500 local organizations in underserved communities to provide access to the high-quality supplements that the World Health Organization recommends to support maternal health and positive pregnancy outcomes. And they’re making a huge difference, right here in all 50 U.S. states and beyond.
“Mississippi has some of the poorest birth outcomes in our country, including the highest rate of babies born with low birth weight,” said Meagan Parker, Grants Compliance Manager at Coastal Family Health Center, a community health center serving 21 sites in over 6 counties in Mississippi. “Our partnership with Vitamin Angels has been instrumental in helping pregnant women in our community who don’t have access to essential nutrition to receive free prenatal vitamins and minerals that will help them have a healthy pregnancy and ultimately, give their baby a chance at a healthy future.”
For the past 13 years, The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements have raised over $13 million for this inspiring mission, helping reach over 50 million mothers and children. And these efforts are continuing this holiday season so that even more young lives can be helped.
How You Can Help
From December 1st to December 27th, shop at The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements store near you, and opt-in to donate to Vitamin Angels at checkout — it’s that simple. As a token of gratitude for your support, if you donate $5 or more, you’ll receive a coupon for $10 off your next purchase of $50 or more, making your donation a true win-win for yourself and Vitamin Angels. Customers who donate $10 or more will receive the coupon offer, plus a bracelet handmade by communities in Guatemala that benefit from Vitamin Angels programs.
Additionally, The Vitamin Shoppe and its brand partners will donate $1 to Vitamin Angels from the purchase of any New Chapter or Nordic Naturals children’s or maternal health products (up to $50,000). During the promotion period, Nordic Naturals is offering 15% off those products and New Chapter is buy one, get one 50% off.
So, while we’re all prioritizing our health and immune systems, stock up on the vitamins and minerals that will help you and your family optimize your health through the winter, and you’ll help vulnerable communities get the nutritional support they need to build healthy futures.
Shop The Vitamin Shoppe for a Healthier Winter
Not sure where to start? This winter, immunity is top of mind and there’s plenty we can do to help optimize our family’s immune systems and keep ourselves generally fit and healthy. Start with these 3 essentials and remember to donate to Vitamin Angels to get your $10 coupon when shopping at your local The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements store.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D3 contributes to bone strength, aids in the absorption of calcium, promotes a positive mood, and supports immunity. Plus, new research has shown that vitamin D deficiency is common in the population.
Shop Vitamin D:
Fermented Organic Vitamin D3
Fermented Organic Vitamin D3
Vitamin D3 5000
Vitamin D3 5000
Omega-3
Omega-3 can support heart and brain health and promote brain health during pregnancy and early life. If you’re prone to consuming less fish through the winter months, an omega-3 supplement will help you fill the gaps. And, don’t worry, there are plenty of options that don’t have that dreaded fishy taste!
Shop Omega:
Omega-7
Omega-7
Ultimate Omega
Ultimate Omega
Vitamin C
Hear the words ‘immune support,’ and one of the first things that comes to mind is Vitamin C. This potent antioxidant, also known as ascorbic acid, has been shown to enhance immune function by reducing inflammation, fighting free radicals and improving white blood cells. The recommended daily dose of Vitamin C is 90 mg in adult men and 75 mg in adult women, and should not exceed more than 2,000 mg.
Shop Vitamin C:
Fermented Vitamin C
Fermented Vitamin C
Vitamin C Gummies
Vitamin C Gummies
Children’s and Maternal Health
If you’re shopping for maternal health or children’s products, your donation could go even further. The Vitamin Shoppe and its brand partners will donate an additional $1 to Vitamin Angels for your purchase of children’s and maternal health products from New Chapter or Nordic Naturals.
Shop Children’s and Maternal Health:
Whole-Food Multivitamin
Whole-Food Multivitamin
Multivitamin Gummies
Multivitamin Gummies
The Final Word
Your vitamin purchases can do more than just support you and your family’s health this December — they can support communities in need.
“We’ve seen first-hand the life-changing impact that The Vitamin Shoppe has had on the most underserved communities in the U.S. and around the world through our partnership,” said Howard Schiffer, Founder & President of Vitamin Angels. “Together we have reached over 50 million nutritionally vulnerable mothers and children with the essential vitamins and minerals they need to build the foundation for a healthy future.”