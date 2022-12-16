Your Guide To The Perfect Holiday Cheese Board & Why It Needs Plant Milk Cheese

Whether it’s for the family in town, the company holiday party, or a quiet night in with a bottle of wine and crackling fire—it wouldn’t be the holiday season without throwing together a cheese board or two. Gourmet crackers, fruity preserves, artisan cheeses—charcuterie really is a staple this time of year... But we also know (and Pinterest will testify) that a cheese board is nothing short of an art form.

Goat, sheep, and cow’s milk cheeses have always made up the cheese-board-standard, but it’s almost 2023… If there’s not a plant milk cheese on the table then everyone’s missing out. You may not know what a plant milk cheese is capable of, but the Artisan Cheese Wheels from Miyoko’s Creamery are ready to woo every cheese enthusiast’s standards and then some. Once you taste for yourself—you won’t make another holiday cheese board without one.