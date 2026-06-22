Feeling Nervous About A Decision? Try This Simple Technique First
Every decision you make is filtered through your body's current state. Your heart rate, your breathing rhythm, the tension in your chest are not just background noise.
A new study published in Neuron suggests they may be actively shaping what feels worth pursuing1 and what feels too risky to try.
About the study
Researchers wanted to know whether intentionally slowing your breathing (specifically by making your exhales longer than your inhales) could influence risk-taking and decision-making. Breathwork has long been studied as a tool for stress and arousal regulation, but its effects on decision-making have been largely unexplored.
They recruited 41 healthy adults and had them complete a risky financial decision-making task inside an fMRI scanner (which measures changes in blood flow to estimate which areas of the brain are more active). In each trial, participants were shown a gamble with a 50% chance of winning a reward or losing a smaller amount, and had to decide whether to accept or reject it.
Participants completed the task under two breathing conditions in counterbalanced order: natural breathing and a prolonged exhalation protocol, inhaling through the nose for 2 seconds and exhaling through pursed lips for 8 seconds.
Brain activity and physiological markers were recorded simultaneously throughout.
Prolonged exhalation made rewards feel more compelling
Prolonged exhalation significantly increased the likelihood that participants would accept a gamble. When researchers dug into the data, they found that prolonged exhalation specifically amplified how much reward magnitude influenced each decision. Under the extended-exhale condition, larger potential rewards had a stronger pull on participants' choices, a pattern the researchers describe as enhanced reward sensitivity.
Participants weren't becoming more cavalier about downside risk; they were becoming more attuned to upside potential. The researchers describe this as a "selective up-weighting of reward information" and are careful to note that it doesn't reflect a blanket increase in risk tolerance or a shift toward more rational decision-making.
Reward information simply carried more weight. Response times didn't differ between conditions either, ruling out the possibility that participants were making faster, less considered choices.
Among the 35 participants whose imaging and cardiac signal data met quality criteria, those who showed the greatest increase in parasympathetic activity also showed stronger reward-related brain activation in two key regions: the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC), a hub for subjective value and motivational integration, and the precuneus, which is involved in self-referential thought and mental simulation.
Why does this work?
Your autonomic nervous system has two primary branches: the sympathetic ("fight-or-flight") system and the parasympathetic ("rest-and-digest") system.
Prior research has linked parasympathetic predominance (reflected in higher heart rate variability) to greater sensitivity to potential rewards, while sympathetic activation tends to heighten sensitivity to potential losses.
Prolonged exhalation shifts this balance by exploiting a natural physiological mechanism: during exhalation, heart rate slows, and extending that phase amplifies respiratory heart rate variability.
The researchers note that stimulating the vagus nerve through extended exhalation drives this selective parasympathetic shift, as baroreflex-mediated cardiac vagal activation occurs primarily during exhalation.
Sympathetic markers, including skin conductance and pupil size, didn't change between conditions, meaning the effect is targeted rather than a general state of relaxation.
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How to use your breath before a high-stakes decision
This was a small, controlled lab study. The researchers themselves describe it as a proof-of-principle demonstration, and more research is needed to determine whether the effect holds in real-world settings and across diverse populations.
That said, the mechanism is physiologically grounded, the effect was statistically robust, and the protocol is simple and low-risk. Breathwork is often framed as a way to calm down quickly; this study suggests it may also quietly recalibrate how your brain evaluates opportunity.
Here's how to apply it:
- The protocol: Inhale through the nose for 2 seconds, then exhale slowly through pursed lips for 8 seconds. Repeat for a few minutes before a decision that matters.
- When to use it: Consider it before moments where fear of failure might be drowning out the potential upside, such as a job negotiation, a creative pitch, or a difficult conversation you've been putting off.
The takeaway
A new study found that a simple breathing pattern (2 seconds in, 8 seconds out) can shift how the brain weighs potential rewards during decision-making, selectively amplifying reward sensitivity without increasing recklessness or reducing alertness.
More research is needed to confirm whether the finding translates beyond a lab setting, but the protocol is low-risk way to give yourself some clarity before making a decision.