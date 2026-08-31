Your Algorithm May Not Be Helping Your Mood, Here's How To Fix It
You know those days when you open TikTok or Instagram for a distraction and somehow end up watching videos about breakups, friendship drama, or relationship red flags?
It can feel like your phone knows what's on your mind. That's partly because algorithms learn from what you watch and engage with, but new research suggests there may be more to the connection.
In a recent pilot study1, researchers compared people's actual social media feeds with their depressive symptoms and brain activity.
About the pilot study
Most social media research focuses on screen time, but two people can spend an hour scrolling through completely different content.
Researchers recruited 60 young adults, average age 20, who completed a questionnaire measuring depressive symptoms. Participants then watched videos pulled from their own TikTok or Instagram accounts, along with generic trending videos from new accounts with no viewing history.
Sensors on their scalps measured brain activity while they watched.
Researchers sorted the personalized videos into categories. Relationship content, including videos about friendships and romantic relationships, made up roughly one-fifth of the videos and was further classified as positive, neutral, or negative.
People feeling worse saw a different kind of feed
Participants with more depressive symptoms saw fewer positive relationship videos and more neutral and negative ones than those with fewer symptoms. The pattern remained after researchers accounted for sex and total screen time.
Their brain activity also differed while watching personalized content, adding to a growing picture of how depression works in the brain.
Participants with more depressive symptoms showed a brain response associated with processing negative emotional information. Researchers did not see the same response when participants watched generic trending videos.
Seeing fewer positive relationship videos was also linked to this brain response.
Could your feed reinforce how you're feeling?
The findings fit with an established idea in depression research: relationship difficulties and low mood can reinforce each other.
Social media could add another layer. If you're already having a rough time, you may be more likely to engage with content that feels familiar or relevant. Your algorithm can then learn from that behavior and serve you more similar content.
That does not mean your feed causes depression. This was a small pilot study, so it cannot establish cause and effect, and the findings need to be tested in larger groups.
Researchers also want to investigate whether similar patterns appear in teenagers.
How to make your feed work for you
You cannot control exactly what an algorithm serves you, but you can influence what it learns from your behavior. Reshaping your feed belongs alongside the everyday choices that support your mental health, and it costs you a few minutes at most.
- Check in with yourself: Notice how you feel after scrolling, not just how long you spent on your phone. This neurologist-approved trick for being more mindful of your screen time can help you spot patterns.
- Mute what brings you down: If certain accounts leave you ruminating about arguments or second-guessing your relationships, mute or unfollow them.
- Engage with what feels good: Like, comment on, or finish videos that leave you informed, entertained, or grounded. This gives the algorithm different signals about what you want to see.
- Give it time: Your feed probably will not change overnight, so keep interacting with content you want to see more of.
The takeaway
This early research suggests personalized feeds may reflect more than your interests.
Paying attention to how content makes you feel and adjusting what you engage with can help you take more control of your scrolling experience.