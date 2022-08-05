When you’re working at a desk all day, it’s quite likely you’ll experience some level of discomfort in your body over time. More specifically, back pain. Luckily, turning to targeted yoga stretches for releasing tension can do a world of good.

If you’ve been feeling like you need to wring out negative energy from your body, a seated twist is the perfect, accessible move for the job. Suitable for yogis of all fitness levels, this relaxing movement can help release excess tension from your back, so you can wind down with ease. Below, certified yoga instructor Juanina Kocher demonstrates this satisfying pose, along with form tips and variations for the deepest stretch possible.