I'd personally seen how focusing on our health impacts our mental wellness and our ability to heal. I had my own thoughts on why, and I’d done tons of research over the years to back those thoughts up, but I wanted to ensure I was bringing the most accurate and up-to-date information to my community. In addition to sharing my message through books and social media, I set out to enroll in a health training program that could help me add another dimension to my work. And after over 14 years of being in the wellness space—as well as teaching myself—I was really particular about the type of certification I signed up for.