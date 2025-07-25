Feeling Workplace Burnout? 5 Ways To Increase Happiness While You Work

On a scale of 1 to 10, how happy do you feel while working? I am not talking about job satisfaction; I mean how many pleasant emotions are you feeling each day? (Emotions such as excitement, calm, amusement, and joy.) It's not realistic to feel pleasant emotions all day every day, but the goal is to feel more pleasant than unpleasant—and certainly more pleasant than painful emotions. (At work, "painful emotions" can include anger, fear, chronic stress, and so on.) My goal is to give you five powerful, proven tools to increase and sustain happiness while working.