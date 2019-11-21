One Entrepreneur's Formula For A Fulfilling Career Without Burnout

It is my dream to one day have an office in my home, even if it's super tiny. I currently use what is supposed to be my dining table for my desk. I'm actually super simple with my setup: I always have my laptop, agenda/notepads, a pencil pouch, pouches with my external hard drives, and a coaster. Extra flourishes that make my workspace feel a bit nicer are my essential oil diffuser, a candle, and fresh flowers to brighten things up.

I keep a very tidy workspace, as I really, really don't work well in clutter...which makes things a bit hard when I get about 10 shipments a week of products for work, but I never keep that stuff physically ON my desk.