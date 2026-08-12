Women's Memory Decline May Start Earlier Than Thought & This Blood Test Could Show It
You're mid-conversation and suddenly lose your train of thought. You walk into a room and can't remember why. You re-read the same sentence three times.
Brain fog is one of the most commonly reported experiences during the menopause transition, and while hormonal shifts tend to get most of the attention, a new study suggests something else may also be at play: chronic, low-grade inflammation.
And it may be shaping your brain health earlier than anyone realized.
About the study
Researchers wanted to find out whether signs of inflammation and immune activity in midlife could offer clues about how women's brains would function later on.
The study followed 503 midlife women from the SWAN HDL Ancillary Study. Researchers measured three blood biomarkers (GlycA, C3, and C4) over roughly six years, then tested the women's cognitive abilities, including working memory, processing speed, and episodic memory, about a year and a half later and for up to a decade.
The timing is important. The menopause transition is often accompanied by changes in inflammation and immune activity, so midlife may be an especially important window for understanding future brain health.
Higher inflammation at baseline was linked to worse working memory years later
The clearest finding involved GlycA, a blood marker that reflects chronic, low-grade inflammation.
Women with higher GlycA levels at the start of the study tended to perform worse on working memory tests over the following decade, and it was their baseline level, not how much it changed over time, that mattered most.
Working memory is your brain's short-term workspace: holding onto a phone number long enough to dial it, following a recipe, keeping track of a conversation.
The picture wasn't as simple as "more inflammation is always worse," though.
Two other blood markers, complement proteins C3 and C4, showed different patterns: higher C4 at baseline was linked to better immediate recall, while increases in both C3 and C4 over time were associated with better episodic memory (the ability to remember past events).
Some immune activity, it seems, may actually support certain aspects of brain function.
Keeping inflammation in check during perimenopause
This study shows an association, not a cause-and-effect relationship.
What it does suggest is that your body's inflammatory environment during midlife may matter more for long-term brain health than we previously thought.
The good news is that chronic inflammation is one of the more modifiable aspects of health. A few habits with solid research behind them:
- Regular movement: exercise is one of the most well-supported ways to lower chronic inflammation.
- Quality sleep: poor sleep raises inflammatory markers, so rest is a genuine brain-health priority.
- A nutrient-dense diet: whole foods, healthy fats, and antioxidant-rich produce all help keep inflammation in check.
If you've been navigating brain fog during perimenopause, try not to read this as a warning sign. Occasional forgetfulness is normal and doesn't predict long-term decline.
Building habits that support your brain through the transition is less about damage control and more about a long-term investment in how you feel and function.
The takeaway
Emerging research suggests that the inflammatory environment in a woman's body during midlife, not just after menopause, may have lasting implications for cognitive health.
The menopausal brain is more sensitive to what's happening systemically than we once thought, and daily habits that support healthy inflammation levels are worth prioritizing well before symptoms appear.