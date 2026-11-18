Women Who Eat At Night May Want To Pay Attention To Their Sleep
You head to bed feeling ready to sleep, only to wake up a few hours later feeling hungry.
Maybe you reach for a snack after dinner or find yourself in the kitchen in the middle of the night. These habits may be connected to more than appetite.
About the study
Researchers recruited 1,203 women ages 18 to 65 from four family health centers in Türkiye.
Participants completed questionnaires about their nighttime eating habits, including waking at night and needing to eat to fall back asleep, as well as their sleep quality over the previous month.
Researchers also measured their height, weight, waist, and hip circumference.
They then examined the relationship between nighttime eating habits, body mass index (BMI), and sleep quality, accounting for factors such as age, smoking, alcohol use, and exercise.
Nighttime eating was linked to poorer sleep
Women who reported more nighttime eating symptoms also tended to have poorer sleep quality.
This connection remained even after researchers accounted for BMI and lifestyle factors, suggesting body weight alone didn't explain the relationship.
BMI told a different story. Although higher BMIs were initially associated with poorer sleep, that connection disappeared after accounting for other factors. Age and smoking were linked to worse sleep, while regular exercise was associated with better sleep.
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Why the connection isn't so straightforward
Before blaming your midnight snack for a restless night, there's an important caveat.
Researchers measured eating habits and sleep at one point in time, so they couldn't determine whether nighttime eating disrupted sleep, poor sleep encouraged nighttime eating, or another factor influenced both.
The questionnaires also included some overlapping questions. For example, waking during the night could indicate disrupted sleep or nighttime eating.
When researchers removed sleep-related questions from the nighttime eating measure, the connection weakened but remained.
The study also included only women, so the findings may not apply to men. Researchers didn't fully account for other potential influences, including psychological distress, caffeine intake, and shift work.
How to make sense of your nighttime habits
You don't necessarily need to stop eating after dinner or follow a strict food cutoff. Instead, look for patterns between when you eat and how well you sleep.
- Keep a loose log: For a week or two, note when you eat, whether you wake up hungry, and how well you sleep. This can help you spot patterns without becoming overly focused on tracking.
- Check your routines: Irregular meal times, stress, and inconsistent bedtimes may all play a role. Aim for relatively consistent dinner and bedtime routines.
- Know when to ask for help: If you're regularly waking up to eat or struggling with sleep that affects your energy and mood, speak with a doctor or registered dietitian. They can help identify potential underlying causes.
The takeaway
For the women in this study, nighttime eating and poorer sleep tended to go hand in hand.
While researchers still need to untangle which comes first, the connection is a good reminder that healthy eating and healthy sleep don't happen in isolation.