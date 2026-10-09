This Sardinian Village May Be The Next Blue Zone — It’s Changing What We Know About Women & Aging
You've probably heard of blue zones, the handful of places around the world where people tend to live unusually long, healthy lives. Five spots have earned their place on the list: Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California. Now, new research suggests there may be another one hiding in plain sight, right next door to one of the originals.
A small mountain village called Bolotana, located right outside of Sardinia, is showing survival numbers for older women that rival or beat some of the best-documented longevity hotspots on the planet. Needless to say, researchers are intrigued.
The number stand out
The study1, published in the journal Frontiers in Aging, analyzed demographic records from Bolotana, a village of roughly 2,300 residents. Researchers specifically looked at how long people who reach older age tend to keep living. Sardinia already has one validated blue zone, concentrated in its mountainous interior, so researchers wanted to know whether a nearby village stacked up.
What they found was a notably strong pattern of survival among older adults, especially women.
- If a woman reaches age 70 in Bolotana, she has a remaining life expectancy of 20.85 years on average. This exceeded both the average and even the highest annual figures recorded across all of Sardinia, and in Italy as a whole, during the same period, according to the study.
- Researchers calculated conditional survival, which is the odds that a 70-year-old woman will go on to live to 100. In Bolotana, that figure came out to 13.83%. In most modernized countries, that number is around 3.5%.
- Put plainly, a woman turning 70 in this small village has nearly four times the odds of reaching 100 compared with the typical American woman.
What it takes to become a blue zone
Despite those striking numbers, the research team isn't rushing to officially label Bolotana a new blue zone. Validating a blue zone is a rigorous, multi-step process. According to a review of the methodology2, researchers typically need to confirm the ages of long-lived residents through cross-checked historical records, assess population-wide demographic indicators, and show that longevity in the region is at least 50% higher than the national average before officially becoming a blue zone.
Bolotana's numbers are compelling, but the formal validation process takes time.
What's going on with the women
One of the more interesting threads in blue zone research is that women don't always have the longevity edge you'd expect. Research on centenarians in the Mediterranean blue zones of Sardinia and Ikaria has found that the ratio of male to female centenarians in those regions is close to even, which is unusual since women typically outlive men by a wider margin elsewhere. This has made these regions useful for studying sex differences in aging among the oldest adults.
Bolotana's data diverges from this pattern—rather than the ratio of survival evening out, survival advantage for women there appears especially pronounced.
What this means for the rest of us
You don't have to move to a Sardinian mountain village to borrow a few lessons from the blue zone playbook. Across the blue zones that have been studied and validated, a few consistent threads tend to show up:
- Diet: Whole, minimally processed foods, a la the Mediterranean diet.
- Community: Strong social ties and a built-in sense of connection to the people around you.
- Movement: Regular low-intensity physical activity woven into daily life rather than confined to a gym.
- Purpose: A clear sense of purpose that carries into older age.
The takeaway
Bolotana isn't an officially validated blue zone yet, but the survival data coming out of this small Sardinian village, especially among women over 70, is strong enough that it's already drawing serious scientific attention. As researchers continue digging into what makes certain places and certain people live measurably longer, villages like Bolotana are a reminder that are still pockets of exceptional longevity waiting to be properly documented.