Thanks to the gut-brain connection, stress can affect digestion in a big way. The effects of stress can be unexpected; for some, it may cause digestion to slow down, causing bloating, constipation, and reflux. For others, it may cause diarrhea, pain, or even vomiting. For others, it causes them to lose their appetite completely. The bottom line? Try to take your meals in a relaxing setting, and carve out enough time to eat with ease.