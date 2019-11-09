"There are two common spots where plants struggle the most in the winter: drafty cold windows and above or close to radiators or heaters," he explains. First up: Make sure your windows are airtight and your plant's leaves aren't touching the cold glass. And since radiators dry out the air and extract moisture from plants (if you notice leaves starting to wilt and brown, this could be the culprit), you'll want to move your greenery away from the heat source if possible. If not, just mist them every few days with water and a spray bottle. Grouping plants close together is another quick way to boost the humidity of the surrounding air (plus, it looks cute).

It's also important to remember that sun sits at a lower angle in the sky during colder months and is usually obstructed by clouds. "Sunlight is scarce during this time of year, but your plants still need it," Sabharwal says. Placing your plants closer to south- and west-facing windows, which tend to get the most direct sunlight, might be a good move until the return of long, sunny days. "It also helps to rotate your pots occasionally so all sides of the plant get enough light," he adds.