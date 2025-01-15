8:30 p.m.: Given my normal bedtime of 11, I try to start wrapping up the day and getting ready for bed at around 8:30 on most nights. Around that time, I talk with my wife about things that have happened that day, as well as check in on what is going on with the kids. Together, we tidy up the basement and turn off the TVs in the house. Once we have shut down the basement level, we go upstairs, and I go to each of my kids' rooms and check in with them. This usually entails a summary of their day and a short discussion of what the next day looks like for them. I spend around 10 to 15 minutes with each of them.