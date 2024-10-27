This Routine Helps Me Wake Up Energized (Even As A New Mom Who Co-Sleeps)

When my son is older and sleeping "through the night," I'll again enjoy the luxury of uninterrupted sleep. But in the meantime, I know the most important thing I need to feel energized and present for the people I care for during the day is having a positive and accepting attitude toward my sleep at night. I also give myself permission to be human. I'm not always going to do things perfectly, and there's going to be an occasional night when I don't get great rest because I stayed up too late watching a movie with my husband after my son fell asleep, but I find that every trade-off still leads to something beautiful.