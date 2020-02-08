Come winter, you might want to hop into an extra steamy shower after braving those brittle winds. But that instant gratification you might get from a scalding splash of water can actually worsen your moisture barrier in the long term and result in dehydration. And, as we know, even people with over-oily skin can still be at risk for dehydration; no matter your complexion, the advice applies.

It’s advice we should be using year round, as holistic esthetician, Kimberly Yap Tan, will tells us: "If the water’s too hot, it will strip and damage skin; and if it’s too cold, it won’t dissolve the face wash properly, leaving residue. Extreme temps either way can also cause broken capillaries for sensitive or thin-skinned folks."

But because your skin is already facing a higher risk of dehydration in the winter (we’re constantly switching between outside temperatures and blasts of heat once we step inside), it’s extra important to make sure we aren’t piling on problems by washing our face the wrong way.