Integrative Health

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
May 10, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor

Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.

Young sad woman lying on a bed with eyes opened
Image by Danil Nevsky / Stocksy
May 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

People have strong opinions on sleep hygiene. Some folks think watching TV before bed is a cardinal sleep sin, some consider sleeping in on the weekend a false sense of quality rest, and some people say that when you can't fall asleep, the best thing to do is lie there and count sheep. 

Sleep medicine psychologist Jade Wu, Ph.D., DBSM, author of Hello Sleep has something to say about that last point, and it's not what you might expect.

To come, a tip she recently shared on the mindbodygreen podcast for resetting your rest if you just can't sleep.

Why you shouldn't try to force yourself to sleep

"Anything you're doing to try really hard to get to sleep is going to put more of a spotlight on the fact that you're not sleeping and put more pressure on yourself to get to sleep," Wu says.

This is the same reason she doesn't suggest going to sleep whenever you can scheduling-wise but rather waiting until you feel tired. 

Instead of counting sheep when you find yourself tossing and turning (unless of course, that works for you), Wu suggests doing something that brings you both relaxation and enjoyment.

Read a book, stretch, or watch TV—whatever it is, make it something you find relaxing.

 "Any of that is going to give you less stimulation than what you were doing before, which is trying really hard to sleep," she explains. 

Even pulling out your phone can be OK, Wu says, as long as it takes your mind off sleep anxiety and doesn't spark another set of restless thoughts. 

If you opt for the phone route, consider something soothing—like a relaxing game or adding to your digital vision board. However, if you're prone to feeling anxious while on your phone, it might be best to skip this option altogether and instead go for a screen-free sleep intermission.

A low-stimulation activity is precisely what you need to reset your sleepy mindset. The more relaxed you become, the greater your chances of actually falling asleep—after all, tossing and turning is far from relaxing.

The takeaway

Next time you're tossing and turning, consider taking the route of least resistance. Rather than forcing yourself to fall asleep, engage in a low-stimulation activity you find relaxing and enjoyable.

This will nix the sleep anxiety and help you drift into sleep sooner. For more sleep tips, tune in to Wu's episode of the mindbodygreen podcast

Want more expert-led, health-forward tips and info? Subscribe to the mindbodygreen podcast here.

More On This Topic

Should You Find Out Your Genetic Risk For Alzheimer's Disease? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Should You Find Out Your Genetic Risk For Alzheimer's Disease? Experts Weigh In

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (& It's $100 Off)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (& It's $100 Off)

Braelyn Wood

Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? New Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Integrative Health

Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? New Study Shows An Underutilized Approach

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Organ Plays A Crucial Role In The Body; Here's How To Cleanse It
Integrative Health

This Organ Plays A Crucial Role In The Body; Here's How To Cleanse It

Julia Guerra

Women Are Having Mental Health Breakthroughs With Online Therapy — Here's Why
Paid Content | Betterhelp

Women Are Having Mental Health Breakthroughs With Online Therapy — Here's Why

Devon Barrow

Which Functional Mushroom Should You Use For What? Your Adaptogenic Guide To Fungi
Paid Content | Gaia Herbs

Which Functional Mushroom Should You Use For What? Your Adaptogenic Guide To Fungi

Devon Barrow

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink
Integrative Health

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits
Integrative Health

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits

Julia Guerra

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections
Women's Health

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections

Taneia Surles, MPH

