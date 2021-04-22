While blush placement differs for everyone, the smile can be a bit misleading. See, smiling lifts the apples of your cheeks and helps them form into plump, perky rounds—which is helpful for knowing where you naturally turn rosy, sure, but those apples sink back to their resting place as soon as you relax.

As a result, "Your blush placement will actually be lower with a straight face," Compton notes, which can create the illusion of sagging. Rather, when you apply your blush with a relaxed face, you'll know exactly where to plant it to achieve that lifted, lit-from-within glow, sans grin.

Plus, Compton adds, applying blush on a relaxed face can keep the formula from settling into any creases. Again, because smiling lifts the cheeks, the pigment on the edge of your apples can nestle into fine lines once they lower back down.

So, how should you apply blush without beaming at the mirror, you ask? Simple: Tap your blusher du jour (like this creamy dream from Alima Pure) on your cheekbones and either blend inward to create a soft fullness or outward toward the temples for more lift and definition. Both techniques work beautifully, and you can tweak it according to your face shape.