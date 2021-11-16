 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
This One Step Is Crucial For Painting Your Nails & You're Probably Skipping It

This One Step Is Crucial For Painting Your Nails & You're Probably Skipping It

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor

Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman Painting Her Nails

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

November 16, 2021 — 11:23 AM

A manicure is a full-on hand care experience, complete with cuticle treatment, soothing essential oils, and a relaxing hand massage (the best part, in my opinion). And while the latter is mostly for a spa-grade feel, it’s actually aesthetically important, too: Rubbing in a high-quality hand cream tends to all of the surrounding skin and takes your manicure to the next level. And yet—many of us skip the massage during at-home painting sessions; as a result, I’d argue our manis are not up to their full potential.

Below, a case for the (not so) humble hand cream. Here’s why you shouldn’t overlook the important step. 

The one crucial mani step you’re probably skipping. 

We repeat: A manicure is so much more than glossing your nails in color. (In fact, in our at-home manicure guide, you don’t even pick up a polish until step five.) For proper nail maintenance, it’s important to clean and treat before you paint. That being said, skipping the whole hand-treatment step is similar to painting your nails without tending to your cuticles: Sure, the nail plate itself might look nice, but the cracks and frays do take away from an elevated finish. 

postbiotic hand cream

postbiotic hand cream

Rich yet fast-absorbing formula that nourishes your microbiome

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(7)
postbiotic hand cream

The same logic applies to dehydrated, flaky hands. There’s a good chance your paws are dry right now, given the dropping temperatures and frequent sanitizing—and without a quality hand cream to fill in the cracks, your hands may appear rough and scaly post-mani.

We recommend selecting a formula with rich butters and oils—like moringa oil, squalene, and shea butter—to help fortify the skin barrier and make your hands feel baby smooth. And if you frequently pick or nip at your cuticles, look for a cream with anti-inflammatory actives (oat oil, for example, is incredibly soothing for the skin). 

Just make sure your hand cream isn’t too greasy, since you do have to wield a tiny paintbrush mere moments later—this is obviously less of an issue when someone else is painting your nails, but it’s important criteria to think about during an at-home mani (and a likely reason why people skip the massage—it’s a recipe for a sticky mess). Rest assured, it is possible to find a dense cream that doesn't leave an oily film on your fingertips. For instance, our postbiotic hand cream calls on aloe vera, which gives the formula a lovely, fast-absorbing slip. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Look, I’m not going to tell you that skipping the hand cream will absolutely ruin your manicure. You can certainly just paint your nails and be done with it, just like you might opt for a polish change at the salon—but wouldn’t it be nice to sport supple hands, too?

postbiotic hand cream
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(7)
postbiotic hand cream

postbiotic hand cream

Rich yet fast-absorbing formula that nourishes your microbiome

postbiotic hand cream

postbiotic hand cream

Rich yet fast-absorbing formula that nourishes your microbiome

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(7)
postbiotic hand cream
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Asking For A Friend: Can Multivitamins Help Your Hair Grow Strong?

Alexandra Engler
Asking For A Friend: Can Multivitamins Help Your Hair Grow Strong?
Home

Make Your Flowers Last Longer With These 5 Simple Drying Methods

Alex Shea
Make Your Flowers Last Longer With These 5 Simple Drying Methods
Routines

This Fun 9-Minute Cardio Workout Is Literally A Dance Party In Your Living Room

Janeil Mason, M.S.
This Fun 9-Minute Cardio Workout Is Literally A Dance Party In Your Living Room
Home

It's Here: mbg's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide Just Dropped

mindbodygreen
It's Here: mbg's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide Just Dropped
Home

12 Highly Giftable Essentials Every Home Could Use

Emma Loewe
12 Highly Giftable Essentials Every Home Could Use
Beauty

3 Easy, DIY Tips That Keep This Iconic Model's Face Glowing

Alexandra Engler
3 Easy, DIY Tips That Keep This Iconic Model's Face Glowing
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

5 Expert-Backed Gut Health Tips We Can't Stop Thinking About

Abby Moore
5 Expert-Backed Gut Health Tips We Can't Stop Thinking About
Integrative Health

Your Vitamin D Supplement Might Not Be Doing As Much Good As You Think

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Your Vitamin D Supplement Might Not Be Doing As Much Good As You Think
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD & Here's How I Stay Healthy Over The Holidays

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
I'm A Functional MD & Here's How I Stay Healthy Over The Holidays
Recipes

This Mumbai-Inspired Sprouted Salad Is Rich In Gut-Healthy Fiber

Amisha Dodhia Gurbani
This Mumbai-Inspired Sprouted Salad Is Rich In Gut-Healthy Fiber
Spirituality

6 Quick But Powerful Ways To Boost Self-Love, From A Psychic Intuitive

Tanya Carroll Richardson
6 Quick But Powerful Ways To Boost Self-Love, From A Psychic Intuitive
Beauty

Over 40? Never Miss This Spot When Doing Your Skin Care Routine

Alexandra Engler
Over 40? Never Miss This Spot When Doing Your Skin Care Routine
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-shouldnt-skip-hand-cream-when-painting-your-nails
postbiotic hand cream

Your article and new folder have been saved!