Are You Divorcing Yourself To Be In A Relationship?

I personally know how to do relationships really badly. Because of that, I had to look at this area really dynamically to see what else is possible.

I have looked and looked and looked at what creates a great relationship, and I must tell you it's not at all what I thought it would be.

What I have found is that most of us start divorcing ourselves to be in a relationship, and in that choice, we start to end the relationship before it even begins.

Let's start by looking at the word relationship. By definition it means the degree of distance between two objects. Why? Because in order for two objects to relate to each other, they have to be separate; otherwise, they would have oneness, and they are not in relationship anymore because they are not separate.

But many of us, when we are in a relationship of any kind, forget about that necessary separation between partner and self. Instead, in a bid to unite with our partner, we separate from ourselves, dissociate from the things and people we enjoy, and divorce parts and pieces of us, in order to care for someone else.

Divorcing ourselves in a relationship can be subtle and often starts with little sacrifices we make and dismiss because they seem trivial. For example, you like to go jogging. Your partner does not. So instead of jogging, you spend that time with your partner to show them that you really care. "I love you so much that I would give up this thing that is valuable to me so I can be with you." This is just one of the ways you divorce you to create a relationship.

What if something totally different is possible? What if you could be in a relationship and not have to divorce any part of yourself or separate from yourself or anyone else in any way?

Here are three ways to begin the process of having all of you and a great relationship: