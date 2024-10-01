"You might find these friends may not respect where you are in life and ask you to do things that no longer fall in line with who you are or where you are trying to go," Mancao notes, adding, "It is OK to have friends with whom your values and ethics no longer align; however, when the mismatch in values and ethics prevents you from growing and getting to where you want to go, it is OK to choose a friend circle that supports your growth and fosters the best version of you."