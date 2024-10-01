Skip to Content
Love

Sometimes, Couples Just Outgrow Each Other: Here's Why You Shouldn't Ignore It

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 01, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Couple-Talking
Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy
October 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There are plenty of reasons to break up with your romantic partner (or even a friend) that are more obvious: manipulation, gaslighting, constant fights, and other overtly unhealthy dynamics.

Sometimes, however, the reason might not be so blatant or so egregious. Sometimes, you've just outgrown each other.

While that may not seem like it needs to result in ending the relationship, relationship experts say this isn't something you should ignore—no matter how much you may still love your partner.

When partners outgrow each other

We're always growing and evolving, and sometimes, two people grow together, while others grow apart. Recognizing when this is happening in your own relationship can be difficult, especially if the relationship is otherwise "good," or comfortable.

If one person is changing while the other isn't, it can create a disconnect in the relationship, according to Margaret Paul, Ph.D., relationship psychologist and co-founder of Inner Bonding.

"If the person is on an emotional and spiritual growth path, and their partner just isn't interested at all, there's not going to be much of an emotional connection," she told mbg. "They're not at the same place they may have been when they got together, and it may be time to move on if that connection isn't there."

As clinical psychologist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, also previously explained to mbg, identifying when you've outgrown a partner takes a lot of honesty, and it may even bring up feelings of guilt.

"Some people choose not to grow or choose to calcify or devolve into something else," she explains, but she adds, "And sometimes other people watching us grow don't feel happy about that."

Indeed, staying in a situation that inhibits your growth is only doing yourself a disservice in the long run. And this is especially true if your partner is going so far as to sabotage your growth. Relationships should push us to be the best versions of ourselves, not the other way around.

This applies to friendships, too

For what it's worth, you can outgrow friendships, too—and it can be just as easy to ignore as it is in your romantic relationships. As therapist Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW, previously wrote for mbg, "When you find that you no longer have things in common and are no longer interested in the conversations at hand, this is a sign that the people in the friendship may have outgrown each other," she explains. (That applies to romantic relationships, too.)

She adds that outgrowing friends isn't uncommon, especially if you've been friends since childhood—but having a long history isn't a reason to stay in a relationship or friendship.

"As we grow and evolve, our interests, values, morals, and ethics do too. The people we were in the past are often not the people we are now, and sometimes, this means letting go of friends who support the older narrative of who we once were and not who we are now," she explains.

This is especially true if you feel particular people in your life aren't supporting you and the person you want to be.

"You might find these friends may not respect where you are in life and ask you to do things that no longer fall in line with who you are or where you are trying to go," Mancao notes, adding, "It is OK to have friends with whom your values and ethics no longer align; however, when the mismatch in values and ethics prevents you from growing and getting to where you want to go, it is OK to choose a friend circle that supports your growth and fosters the best version of you."

The takeaway

The bottom line is, as the stages of our lives come and go, so do the people in them—and that's OK. As Neo puts it, "If you seek growth—this is an inevitable thing that happens—we outgrow people, even those that we love."

When a relationship (romantic or otherwise) has run its course, the best thing we can do for ourselves and our own personal evolution is know when to walk away.

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors
13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen
18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly Diet
Soul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them
10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To Science
Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce Inflammation
