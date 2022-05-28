This Is A Major Reason To Break Up With A Partner — But Many People Ignore It

For what it's worth, you can outgrow friendships, too—and it can be just as easy to ignore as it is in your romantic relationships. As therapist Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW, previously wrote for mbg, "When you find that you no longer have things in common and are no longer interested in the conversations at hand, this is a sign that the people in the friendship may have outgrown each other," she explains. (That applies for romantic relationships, too.)

She adds that outgrowing friends isn't uncommon, especially if you've been friends since childhood—but having a long history isn't a reason to stay in a relationship or friendship.

"As we grow and evolve, our interests, values, morals, and ethics do too. The people we were in the past are often not the people we are now, and sometimes, this means letting go of friends who support the older narrative of who we once were and not who we are now," she explains.

This is especially true if you feel particular people in your life aren't supporting you and the person you want to be.

"You might find these friends may not respect where you are in life and ask you to do things that no longer fall in line with who you are or where you are trying to go," Mancao notes, adding, "It is OK to have friends with whom your values and ethics no longer align; however, when the mismatch in values and ethics prevents you from growing and getting to where you want to go, it is OK to choose a friend circle that supports your growth and fosters the best version of you."