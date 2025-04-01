If You Use Retinoids, You Need To Know This Classic, Derm-Approved Tip

Take it from board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss, M.D. In a recent YouTube video with Harper's Bazaar, she applies Vaseline on that super-thin skin before dotting on the retinoid (she uses prescription-strength tretinoin). It's a classic hack, one that doesn't require any new or fancy products—just a little reorganization of your skin care order. Although, "If you're prone to milia, I would be careful with the Vaseline," Idriss adds. We'd also recommend the Skin Food Lip Butter from Weleda if you're looking for a clean alternative with a similar, jelly-like consistency. Or, you can simply apply your favorite eye cream or moisturizer pre-retinoid—all you need is a physical barrier of some sort to dilute the potent active.