The HA in your body decreases as you age, which is just one reason stiff joints may creep up in later years, in addition to increased skin dryness. In fact, by the time you reach your 40s, you have around 50% of the HA you had during your younger years, naturopathic doctor Nigma Talib, N.D., once told mbg.

So what can you do about it? Well, you can actually ingest hyaluronic acid to replenish those natural levels, and the research is promising for its positive impact on the joints.

In an eight-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, oral hyaluronic acid proved effective at easing joint pain3 , stiffness, and physical function compared to a placebo group. This is an easier first step to compensate for diminishing HA compared to, say, intra-articular hyaluronic acid injections4 —however, those have shown effective in easing pain and stiffness as well.

When looking for a hyaluronic acid supplement, be sure to choose a multi-functional blend. This means seeking out additional ingredients that make the product worth your hard-earned dollars. A few to consider for healthy full-body and skin aging include: