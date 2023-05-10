If You’re Going To Take One Skin Supplement, Look For This Combo
Despite being impractical, some people enjoy having 12 different supplement capsules to take every day, maybe because it makes their nutrient load feel "complete." However, the real bang for your buck comes from combined, multi-functioning, potent supplements, especially when it comes to those designed for skin benefits.
Below, discover a two-ingredient combo to keep your eye on when browsing beauty supplements, plus why it’s so beneficial to find them as a pair.
Why you should take collagen & hyaluronic acid together
The dream team: collagen and hyaluronic acid. Both of these ingredients are beneficial for your complexion, but they function in different ways.
See, your body naturally produces collagen and HA, but both also decline with age. This means as the years pass, your skin will see the impact of less collagen and HA, resulting in drier skin that may start to sag and wrinkle prematurely.
Here's the good news: Research shows that hydrolyzed collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density1.*
Plus, another clinical study found that moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher2 than those who did not take collagen supplements.* When paired with HA, that internal skin hydration only improves: In fact, one study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging3 (fewer wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.*
Combine it with collagen, and it's quite the powerful supplement duo, no?* Not to mention, finding both of these ingredients in one product will likely save you time and money.
Of course, we must call out the mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ powder: This supplement checks both boxes and more, providing vitamins C and E, biotin, L-glutamine, turmeric, and other skin-supporting ingredients in one single blend.* It even comes in a sugar-free chocolate variety, for those who prefer to enjoy their supplement ritual in the form of a collagen mocha.
The takeaway
If you're on the quest for plump, firm skin, you'll want to consider ingesting collagen and hyaluronic acid in one go. Together, these ingredients help support overall skin health and hydration.* Not sure where to find your next favorite skin supplement? Scan this curated list for more options.
