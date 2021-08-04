Everything is skin care—your plate included. Yes, there’s a reason derms and skin care experts always recommend “eating the rainbow” of fruits and vegetables, getting adequate healthy fats, and staying hydrated: Because what you consume affects your health and overall appearance. But since you’re here at mindbodygreen, I’m going to wager you’re already a believer that what you eat affects your skin—and won’t try and convince you further.

One of the most beloved dermatologist recommendations is salmon. In fact, it’s probably one of the most common pieces of lifestyle advice I get from skin care experts: enjoy salmon, and for bonus points eat the skin.

Now, there are several reasons salmon is good for the skin: It’s high in omega-3s, is a good source of lean protein, contains essential vitamins and minerals (like B vitamins, potassium, and selenium), and is loaded with antioxidants.

Let’s dive in a little closer to that last one. Not only does salmon contain antioxidants, its star is a pretty unique one called astaxanthin. If you familiarize yourself with beauty and wellness lingo, you may know this special carotenoid. If not, allow me to explain—and why you may need to get it from additional sources other than salmon.