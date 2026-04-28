Why You Should Reconsider A Hot Workout After A Big Night Out
Maybe you agreed to go on a run in the hot summer sun that morning, but you had one too many drinks at the bar the night before. Or maybe you signed up for a hot yoga class, but you're still feeling the alcohol from yesterday's happy hour. Sure, you're a little dehydrated, but maybe sweating it out could help you feel better?
New research suggests you might want to reconsider.
What the research found
In a recent study, researchers had 12 healthy adults complete four hours of treadmill walking in hot conditions (100°F with 40% humidity) on two separate occasions. One trial followed a night of alcohol consumption where participants had enough alcoholic beverages to reach a blood alcohol content of at least 0.11. The other followed at least 48 hours without any alcohol.
The difference in inflammatory markers was significant. After exercising in the heat, participants who had alcohol had IL-6 levels nearly twice as high as those in the control condition (17.5 pg/mL versus 9.2 pg/mL). IL-10, another inflammatory marker, was also elevated in the alcohol group.
In other words, the same workout in the same heat produced a much stronger inflammatory response when alcohol was in the picture.
Why inflammation matters for heat illness
Your body's inflammatory response to exercise is normally temporary and reversible. But the increase of certain pro-inflammatory proteins is associated with heat illnesses that range from heat exhaustion to the more serious heat stroke.
The researchers note that while inflammatory markers like IL-6 and IL-10 can play both pro- and anti-inflammatory roles depending on the situation, the amplified response observed after alcohol consumption raises questions about how the elevation might affect immune function, cellular repair, and overall risk for heat-related problems.
This doesn't mean one hungover workout will land you in the hospital. The participants in this study had at least four or five drinks to reach the 0.11 blood alcohol, which is more than most people drink in a night.
But it does suggest that the combination of alcohol, heat, and exercise creates a physiological environment that's more stressful than any of those factors alone. And you'll likely feel the affects of this in your body.
What this means for your hot workouts
If you're planning to exercise in hot conditions after drinking, here's what to consider:
- Give yourself a buffer after drinking. The study used a 48-hour alcohol-free period as the control condition. While you may not need to wait that long, being mindful of timing could help reduce your inflammatory response.
- Choose cooler conditions when hungover. If you're set on moving your body the day after drinking, an air-conditioned gym or early morning walk may be smarter than hot yoga or a midday outdoor run.
- Stay alert to warning signs. Symptoms like dizziness, nausea, confusion, or a reduction of sweat while exercising in the heat are red flags that warrant immediate attention.
- Hydrate strategically. Alcohol is already dehydrating, and exercise in the heat compounds fluid loss. Prioritize water and electrolytes before, during, and after your workout.
- Prioritize quality sleep. Recovery from both alcohol and exercise depends on rest. If you didn't sleep well after drinking, that's another reason to take it easy.
The takeaway
Your body is already working harder to regulate temperature and manage inflammation when you exercise in the heat. Adding alcohol to the equation amplifies that stress in ways that could increase your risk of heat-related illness.
So, while it may be tempting to jump right back into your routine after a big night out, remember that giving yourself time to recover is always worth it.