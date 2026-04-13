New Study Shows You Should Pair Creatine With Carbs To Boost Performance*
Creatine has earned its reputation as one of the most well-researched supplements for improving strength, power, and workout performance.* But scientists are still exploring ways to make it work even better, especially during demanding workouts that require repeated bursts of effort.
New research suggests that pairing creatine with carbohydrates1 (and possibly protein) may help sustain power and delay fatigue more effectively than taking creatine alone.*
Here’s what the study found, and how to apply it to your own training routine.
About the study
The goal of this study was to determine whether combining creatine with carbohydrates and protein could improve performance during repeated high-intensity exercise.
Researchers recruited 60 healthy young men and randomly assigned them to one of four groups:
- Creatine alone
- Creatine + carbohydrates
- Creatine + carbohydrates + protein
- Placebo
Participants followed a four-day rapid loading protocol, consuming supplements four times per day at four-hour intervals. Across the day, the creatine groups received a total of 0.3 grams of creatine per kilogram of body weight daily, which equals about 20–25 grams per day for a 150–180-pound person.
The combination groups also consumed 0.8–1 gram per kilogram of carbohydrates with the creatine (portions similar to half a banana or a slice of toast per serving).
In the creatine, carb, and protein group, participants additionally consumed 0.2 grams of protein per kilogram per day, which translates, about 3–4 grams per dose.
Researchers then tracked everything from how well participants maintained power over time (mean power output) to their strongest burst (peak power) and muscle fatigue (measured by blood lactate levels).
After this four-day supplement protocol, participants completed three repeated 30-second all-out cycling sprints separated by short recovery periods. Researchers measured power output, fatigue, and blood lactate to assess how well each supplement strategy supported repeated high-intensity performance.
Creatine may work better with carbs*
Across the board, participants who took creatine improved their performance compared to placebo.* But the most consistent benefits showed up when creatine was combined with carbohydrates.
Both the carb and protein groups were better able to maintain their power output across repeated all-out sprints. In fact, these groups saw roughly a 5–10% increase in average power compared to their baseline performance, while the placebo group experienced a clear drop-off as fatigue set in.*
The creatine-only group also showed improvements, suggesting creatine alone is still effective. But the pattern of results points to a potential advantage when carbohydrates are included alongside it—particularly during repeated bouts of high-intensity effort.*
RELATED READ: Why Creatine May Benefit Women More Than Men
Why carbs may enhance creatine’s effects
One of the main reasons carbohydrates may matter here comes down to how the body absorbs and uses creatine.
Carbohydrate intake stimulates the release of insulin, a hormone that helps shuttle nutrients (including creatine2) into muscle cells more efficiently. This may enhance how well creatine is stored in muscle, where it can then be used to rapidly regenerate energy during short bursts of effort.*
So, carbohydrates may help “prime” the system and supporting both creatine uptake and fuel availability during intense exercise.*
How to get the most out of both
Creatine supplements are well-researched for supporting muscle, strength, and recovery.* This clinical trials adds even more data to the mix, while emphasizing the importance of carbohydrates.
Creatine loading doses aren't needed to see a benefit from the supplement, and they can actually cause some GI upset. Instead a 5-gram (even a 10-gram) a day dose is what's needed. It just takes about four weeks to fully saturate your creatine stores. mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ is a great daily option. It provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate along with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine to further support performance and heart health.*
Now, this study shows that having creatine with a carbohydrate source is even more helpful. Instead of taking creatine on an empty stomach, mix it into something that includes carbohydrates, such as:
- A smoothie with fruit
- Oatmeal, overnight oats, or chia pudding
- Yogurt with granola
- A post-workout smoothie
All of these options will also have some protein.
Don't overlook fueling in general
Ensuring adequate carbohydrate intake throughout the day is also essential for maintaining muscle glycogen levels, supporting recovery, and sustaining performance during demanding workouts.
For active individuals, this often means prioritizing whole grains, fruits, starchy vegetables, and legumes. And depending on what your main activity is, you may need a lot of carbs in a day. Here's what that actually looks like.
Combined with adequate protein intake, this creates the metabolic environment where creatine can do its job most effectively.*
The takeaway
Taking creatine alongside carbs and protein may help you get more out of your toughest workouts. Foods and nutrients don't work in isolation. It's always about paring the right ones and the right times for the most impact.