Creatine loading doses aren't needed to see a benefit from the supplement, and they can actually cause some GI upset. Instead a 5-gram (even a 10-gram) a day dose is what's needed. It just takes about four weeks to fully saturate your creatine stores. mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ is a great daily option. It provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate along with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine to further support performance and heart health.*