Mental Health

The Brain-Healthy Reason You Should Make Checklists, From Neurologists

December 21, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by Alina Hvostikova / Stocksy
December 21, 2024

How do you keep track of your to-do's? Do you have a calendar, a collage of sticky notes, or do you simply scrawl down a list? 

No matter your planning preferences (be it on a digital notes app or with a pen and paper), neurologists Dean Sherzai, M.D., and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D., say it's worth keeping track of your daily tasks. Apparently, they explain on the mindbodygreen podcast, checklists earn an A+ for brain health. 

Why checklists are great for brain health

Technically, it's not the actual list-making that's so stellar for brain health—it's isolating your tasks, from beginning to end, and physically (or mentally) checking them off. You see, the Sherzais are not huge fans of multitasking: "We say there's no such thing as multitasking; it's doing multiple things badly," says Dean. Attention and cognitive decline are deeply intertwined (your attention naturally depletes as you age), and when you multitask, your attention becomes further compromised, which creates a perfect storm for cognitive decline. 

Research has also found unfinished goals can cause intrusive thoughts during unrelated tasks—when participants were unable to finish a warm-up activity, they performed worse on an unrelated brainstorming task. Meaning, if you leave a task unfinished, it may continue to swirl in your mind and actually affect the quality of your other work.

That's why, says Dean, it's important to "break each activity into their own silos and [perform] each act from beginning to end." One way to keep your individual tasks accountable? A handy checklist. 

Plus, Dean notes, crossing off a task once it's done provides an incredible dopamine surge for your brain. When you accomplish a goal—no matter how small—your brain rewards you with a pleasurable hit of dopamine; in other words, there's a reason a tiny checkmark on your to-do lists gives you so much satisfaction. "Your joy, your sense of happiness over time, even your depression scale1—all of that's going to be affected by those check-offs," says Dean. 

And to bring it full-circle: Some research has also found a correlation between healthy dopamine levels and maintained attention2. So sticking to the checklist itself can not only help you increase focus, but crossing off each task may have cognitive benefits as well. 

The takeaway

Checklists have a handful of brain-healthy benefits: Essentially, keeping track of your daily tasks and accomplishing them one by one helps enhance your focus, and knocking them off the list provides a surge of dopamine. Not to mention, organizing your work and breaking down short-term goals can help you feel less overwhelmed during a particularly busy day—wins all around.

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion
Integrative Health

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)

Mallory Creveling, CPT

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits
Integrative Health

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits

Jennifer Chesak

11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks
Integrative Health

11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks

Jessica Timmons

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs
Integrative Health

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs

Abby Moore

The Surprising Home Decor Hack That Can Help Relieve Anxiousness
Integrative Health

The Surprising Home Decor Hack That Can Help Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

Are These 3 Sneaky Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Mental Health?
Mental Health

Are These 3 Sneaky Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Mental Health?

Jason Wachob

