It is the next generation of advanced biotic skin care. Our hand cream delivers a blend of thoughtful, sophisticated ingredients that work to bolster every element of your skin barrier.

To start, the pre- and postbiotics support your skin’s microbiome, or the flora living on your skin that plays several roles in your overall health. (I encourage you to read up on it in our skin microbiome guide, if you aren’t already familiar.) I think that the skin microbiome is one of the most fascinating and exciting areas of research—and as we learn more, we understand just how important it is to your overall health and just how poorly modern lifestyle habits affect it.

We wanted to do something about that: Postbiotics are some of the newest areas of development in microbiome-supporting personal care products. It all started when researchers were able to identify key outputs from the good organisms living on the skin, such as enzymes, certain fatty acids, humectants, biosurfactants, and peptides. So they took these findings, and recreated those beneficial givings, which we infused into our formula. Our special strain of postbiotics provides skin very specific fatty acids and peptides that have been shown to soothe inflammation, help protect skin against environmental stressors, regulate microcirculation, and activate the skin’s immune system.

For added support, we also included prebiotics to make sure that the living flora already present on the skin was being taken care of, too. There are several kinds of prebiotics to use, and we selected one made from micro green algae that has been shown to have a soothing effect for the skin as it prevents inflammation triggered by an unbalanced microbiome.

We also knew how important it was to enhance the lipid layer. The creamy base contains several botanicals to moisturize and soothe the skin: Shea butter, moringa seed oil, aloe vera, and oat oil. Each of these individually is a powerful natural ingredient, but together it’s far more robust in its efficacy.

Additionally, it’s topped with powerful antioxidants like coenzyme Q10, a potent antioxidant naturally found in the body, and a watermelon, lentil, and apple complex that delivers a wide range of skin-supporting nutrients and benefits. For example, citrulline and polysaccharides for water retention, vitamin B5 to smooth skin, and trisaccharides to enhance epidermal barrier function. Antioxidants are a vital part of barrier function as they are able to help the body deal with free radicals and all the damage that comes with them.