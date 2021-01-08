Why Setting Goals Is So Hard During Uncertainty, From A Neuroscientist

We asked Brewer what can be done, then, if you still want to work towards a goal but uncertainty is getting in the way. And if you know anyone who's struggled with addiction, Brewer's best advice may come as no surprise: take it one day at a time.

"In A.A. they say 'One day at a time,'" he explains, "so I have people dial it back." If someone is trying to set a goal for, say, a month away, he'll say to dial it back to a week. "And if that week seems like too much, dial it back to a day," he adds. And if that is too much, just focus on half the day, or the next hour, or even just that moment. "Whatever the goal is," he adds, "make sure that goal is split into bite-sized pieces—and only bite off what you can chew."

When approached from this perspective, our goals become more about the journey than the end-point. "If you focus on the destination, you have this itchy, restless drive to get there, and it's only when you get there that you're satisfied," Brewer explains. "But when you're focused on the journey, every moment is satisfying."

Think about the goals you've set for yourself in 2021. Now, scale them down. Just for today, what can you do to align yourself with that goal? How can you relish in the journey of getting there, or better yet, being here?

In a time when so much is uncertain, focus on what you can do right now, enjoy it, and try not to worry about what comes next.