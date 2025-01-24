See, there's less humidity (aka, water in the air) during the winter. And when you crank up the heat in your home, it creates an environment that literally sucks the moisture out of your body. It's the same as the logic of why your skin loses more water in the winter (a process called transepidermal water loss1 ). Ever wake up with a dry, scratchy throat or chapped lips? Yep, that's your arid environment doing its thing.