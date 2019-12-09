Why You Crave Sweets After a Meal & How to Stop It

When sugar is metabolized, it activates the reward centers of our brain, releasing opioids and dopamine, and gives us pleasure, helping our brains to be motivated to repeat that habit. This is a built-in survival mechanism to help us choose sweet over bitter, which in many cases in the wild meant safe versus toxic. Desiring a sweet after a meal may be due to a variety of reasons.

Maybe you created the habit of eating something sweet after meals, even if you didn't particularly crave it, and now it's an automatic habit. Or your meal lacked completeness or pleasure, so now you are looking for more. Did your meal hit umami? Was it colorful and appealing to the eyes? Did you enjoy it? Did it fill you up? It could be because you suffer from wildly swinging blood sugar levels and your body and brain are seeking the next sugar high. Or you have an emotional connection to sweets, which is related to your dopamine production, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure. This can go back as far as childhood. Was dessert a special family event? Did your parents reward you with sweets? Or maybe you are genetically predisposed to having a "sweet tooth."

The good news is that no matter the reason, cravings are typically short-lived (though they may peak several times throughout a day). Let's break down why you're feeling them and easy tips to combat the siren song of post-meal sweets: