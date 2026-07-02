There's A Neurological Reason Women Struggle With Insomnia & It's Not What You'd Expect
Women who lie awake while their partner drifts off in minutes are often told the reason is stress, a busy mind, or just your sleep pattern.
Research shows women develop insomnia at notably higher rates than men, and that gap has long been chalked up to the pressures of daily life. But a recent meta-analysis on sleep brain activity suggests there may be a fundamental difference in how the female brain actually behaves once you're asleep.
About the study
Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder, affecting an estimated 10% to 17% of adults worldwide. And after puberty, it becomes about one and a half times more common in women than men.
Researchers wanting to understand this gender gap examined whether biological sex shapes the brain's electrical activity during sleep. They pooled data from four major research databases to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis, covering 668 healthy adult sleepers.
The team focused on sleep microarchitecture, which is the fine-grained brain rhythms that show up on a sleep study but that the sleep trackers available to everyday consumers can't detect. Specifically, they looked at sleep spindles and slow wave activity. Sleep spindles are short bursts of brain activity during non-REM sleep that help consolidate memory and keep sleep stable. Slow wave activity reflects how deeply and restoratively you're sleeping.
The female insomnia paradox
Compared with men, women who sleep normally showed higher levels of spindle activity, sigma power (the electrical signal linked to sleep spindles), and delta power (the signal linked to deep, slow wave sleep). In plain terms, women's brains showed stronger measurements across specific EEG frequency bands associated with deep, restorative sleep.
A simple read of this pattern may make it sound like women are getting better sleep than men—women generally show favorable brain activity patterns and tend to sleep longer than men. But the full picture is more layered, because women are still nearly twice as likely to develop insomnia. The authors call this the female insomnia paradox.
The authors explain that his may be because the biological advantages women have when it comes to sleep are worn down over time by other factors, like hormonal shifts and heightened stress reactivity.
The data on women already diagnosed with insomnia was too limited to draw firm conclusions, so the clearest signal here comes from healthy sleepers. Still, the authors argue that mapping these sex differences could lead to more personalized insomnia care, from targeting spindle deficits in stress-prone women to supporting deep sleep during the perimenopause transition.
How women can use this research to take their sleep seriously
If you feel insomnia creeping into your life, there are lots of thing you can do to take control of your sleep. Here are some suggestions on how to nail down your sleep routine, both at home and with the help of your doctor:
- Track sleep shifts across hormonal stages: The risk of insomnia climbs sharply after puberty and again during major hormonal transitions. Insomnia prevalence rises from 35% before menopause to 53% afterward. Taking note of how your sleep changes through your menstrual cycle, pregnancy, the postpartum stretch, and the years leading into menopause can help you and your doctor spot and address meaningful patterns.
- Weigh sleep quality, not just hours logged: Because women's sleep involves more complex brain activity patterns, total time in bed may not tell the full story. If you're logging enough hours but still waking up unrefreshed, it's worth paying attention to.
- Try to guard your sleep during higher-disruption windows: A new baby, shifting routines, and menopausal night sweats pile external stressors onto women's brains that already exhibit more complex activity at night. Do the best you can to prioritize consistent sleep habits during these stretches.
- Take persistent insomnia seriously rather than writing it off as stress: This study points to a neurological layer beneath women's sleep struggles, which means ongoing difficulty falling or staying asleep is worth addressing early, not just enduring.
- Bring this context into medical conversations: Women's sleep complaints have often been attributed to mood or anxiety. This research offers a biological reason for why women may experience sleep differently, which you can bring into the doctor's office to sharpen the conversation with your provider.
The takeaway
This meta-analysis found that women's brains show stronger activity across specific sleep-related EEG measures than men's, yet women remain far more likely to develop insomnia. That contrast reframes women's sleep struggles as a biological reality rather than a personal shortcoming or simple overreaction to stress. If your sleep has felt persistently off, particularly during hormonal transition, this study reaffirms that it is worth taking seriously and bringing to a professional.