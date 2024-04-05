Why Women Are Twice As Likely To Struggle With Depression & Anxiety

While we know women are more than twice as likely as men to use antidepressants, according to an analysis from the National Cen- ter for Health Statistics, there are no antidepressant or anti-anxiety medications made specifically to treat these conditions in women. In addition, there are not dose-for-sex recommendations for available medications, and the only specific risks or needs that are addressed are those relating to warnings about taking some medications during pregnancy or while breastfeeding.