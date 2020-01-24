Why You May Want To Question "Normal" Blood Pressure Readings

It's common to go through the motions when attending a regular health check-up. We say "ahhh" when doctors check the back of our throat, we breathe in and out deeply as they test our lungs, and typically, when they tell us we're healthy, we take their word for it. New research, though, has shown that "normal" blood pressure readings might not be as normal as we previously thought.

A study published in JAMA Cardiology found spikes in blood pressure (BP) readings in young adults can indicate heart health risks later in life.

Until now, doctors have followed a method of averaging two blood pressure readings. While considered a safe and thorough protocol, researchers now say that practice might be masking early warning signs of cardiovascular disease.

For example, “If a patient comes in with one reading in December and a significantly lower reading in January,” said lead author Yuichiro Yano, M.D., “ the average might...appear normal." But according to the study, those changes could actually affect a young person’s health later in life.