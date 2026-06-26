You Might Be Surprised By The Real Impacts Of Listening To Music
There's a particular kind of feeling that hits when a certain song comes on—not quite happy, not quite sad, but something richer and harder to name.
Maybe it's a track from a road trip years ago, or the song that played on repeat during a difficult chapter of your life. Whatever it is, the emotional response feels layered in a way that a random playlist shuffle rarely produces.
New research1 suggests that experience isn't random, and it has less to do with your personality than with why you're listening in the first place.
About the study
Researchers wanted to understand what makes music feel emotionally complex (that is, what causes you to feel happy and sad at the same time while listening).
They recruited 2,137 people from 84 countries, ranging in age from 16 to 81.
Each person named one personally meaningful piece of music, rated the emotions it brought up, and shared how often they listened to music for seven different reasons: as background noise, to bring up memories, for fun, to feel the emotions in the music, to change their mood, to express who they are, and to feel connected to others.
The researchers then looked at how personality, age, cultural background, and listening purpose each shaped those emotional responses.
While the emotional side of music has been studied before, this was one of the first large-scale studies to examine what drives emotional complexity across cultures and individual differences.
Listening purpose, not personality, was the biggest predictor
Nearly 90% of participants reported feeling some mix of positive and negative emotions while listening to their chosen song, and more than 30% gave the highest rating to at least one positive and one negative emotion at the same time.
That's considerably higher than what's been found in other emotional contexts; for comparison, roughly half of graduating students and 44% of viewers watching the film Life Is Beautiful reported the same.
When it came to who felt the most emotional complexity, the reason for listening mattered far more than personality. People who used music to recall memories, express their identity, or fully immerse themselves in the emotions the music conveys reported the richest, most layered experiences.
People who listened mainly to distract themselves or shift their mood reported less emotional complexity. Personality traits like conscientiousness and emotional stability did predict slightly lower emotional complexity, but their influence was small compared to how people were actually engaging with the music.
Age also played a role; older participants tended to experience less emotional complexity, which researchers suggest may reflect a gradual shift toward seeking more positive, uncomplicated emotional experiences as we get older.
Why the reason you listen changes what you feel
The distinction the study draws is worth sitting with. When you put on music to distract yourself, boost your mood, or fill the silence, you're steering the experience toward a clear outcome (usually a positive one). The emotional path is relatively straightforward.
But when you listen to music tied to memories or your sense of self, things get more layered. A song from a meaningful relationship carries both the warmth of the memory and the ache of its distance.
A track that defined a particular era of your life can bring up pride, nostalgia, longing, and grief all at once. This is the difference between using music as a mirror and using it as a mood manager; when you're not trying to change how you feel, you're sitting with it instead.
The study also found that cultural background influenced emotional complexity, but only through how people listened.
People with stronger individualistic tendencies, particularly those oriented toward personal achievement and standing out, were more likely to use music for self-expression and memory recall, which then led to richer emotional experiences.
The effect ran entirely through how people engaged with music, not just who they are.
- Build a memory playlist intentionally: Rather than letting an algorithm surface nostalgic songs at random, curate a playlist tied to meaningful chapters of your life. Sitting with the emotions those songs bring up is itself a form of reflection, and the research suggests that memory-linked listening is one of the strongest drivers of rich, layered emotional experiences.
- Choose reflection over distraction sometimes: There's nothing wrong with using music to boost your mood or tune out the noise. But occasionally choosing music for its emotional resonance, rather than its ability to shift your state, opens up a deeper inner experience.
- Notice what identity-linked music brings up: Songs tied to your sense of self (who you were, who you're becoming, what you value) tend to produce the most emotionally layered responses. If a song consistently hits differently, it may be worth asking what it reflects about you, not just your mood.
The takeaway
Nearly 90% of people experience some mix of emotions when listening to personally meaningful music, and the strongest predictor of that emotional richness is why they're listening, not who they are. Using music to recall memories, express identity, or emotionally immerse yourself produces richer, more layered responses than using it for distraction or mood management. That's a simple way to engage with music more intentionally.