Short answer? “It could be because you took plain ascorbic acid at such a high dose,” says mbg's vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, on the mindbodygreen podcast. Now, there are many benefits to taking higher dose vitamin C: While the recommended intake for vitamin C is currently set at 75 milligrams per day for adult women and 90 milligrams daily for adult men (your baseline needs, mind you), research shows that higher intakes (i.e., 200 to 1,000 milligrams or more each day) may provide better overall health outcomes, especially in regards to immune function and response and cardiovascular health (see here for a full breakdown of the research).*

So we highly recommend you take a higher dose vitamin C supplement to fully leverage of all of its health benefits, but check your labels: If your supplement only has ascorbic acid, you might run into stomach discomfort. See, your gut is well-equipped to utilize plain ascorbic acid (by itself) in lower doses (like, 500 milligrams or less). “In the higher potency plays, 500 milligrams plus, you're going to end up excreting quite a bit,” says Ferira. “It's just not going to be well-utilized,” as the gut isn’t set up for that—and that’s why you may face some queasiness.