This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth, Experts Say

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by Jean Fosto / Mindbodygreen

August 4, 2022

When discussing the best vitamins, minerals, and nutrients for hair growth, you might immediately think of protein, iron, or the buzzy B vitamins like biotin. Maybe collagen even enters the conversation. Point being: Hair growth is a complex topic, and your strands often reflect what’s going on with your health internally—optimal nutrition usually comes with a full, lush mane. 

It can be a bit tricky to figure out which nutrient gaps and targeted solutions you should focus on first, but experts agree that one essential nutrient is, well, essential for healthy hair growth (along with almost every bodily function). So let’s have a quick chat about vitamin C, shall we?* 

Why vitamin C is crucial for hair growth. 

Vitamin C boasts an impressive resume of health benefits, as the essential nutrient directly supports our joints, cells, brains, hearts, skin, and, yes, our strands.* You can read all about the benefits here, but when it comes to hair growth, vitamin C supports your strands in a few different ways.*

First up: "Vitamin C increases the absorption of iron, which is one of the most critical nutrients for your hair,"* certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology William Gaunitz, FWTS, says about hair vitamins. See, without proper iron intake, hair follicles do not function properly—so you want to make sure you get enough in your diet. 

Perhaps you’re most familiar with vitamin C’s ability to promote the function and resilience of a healthy immune system.* Well, a resilient immune system is also crucial for healthy hair: According to Gaunitz, a robust immune system allows the scalp to combat microbes that shouldn't be there at a more efficient level, thus improving hair growth, too.

Finally, vitamin C’s antioxidant properties help neutralize oxidative stress and free radicals, which contribute to hair aging (shedding, graying, etc.).* Yep, hair ages just like the rest of your body, which is why people experience hair thinning as they get older. Antioxidants have been shown to promote hair longevity, so experts recommend eating foods high in antioxidants and leveraging an antioxidant-focused supplement with your diet, if you’re looking for an extra daily nudge.* 

Which brings me to my next point: We as humans can't make our own vitamin C, so it's critical to get enough daily through diet and supplements—but, sigh, approximately half of U.S. adults are failing to do so. That’s where mbg’s vitamin C potency+ comes in! The superior supplement delivers a powerful 1,000-milligram vitamin C dose (equivalent to 15 oranges!) of your body's primary antioxidant in a gentle and optimized form.‡

Plus, it features built-in citrus bioflavonoids and lipids to optimize absorption and bioefficacy in the body. Translation? It embraces the latest in vitamin C absorption and efficacy science, so the essential nutrient can better deliver on its whole-body antioxidant actions—including supporting your healthy, thriving strands.*†

The takeaway. 

Vitamins for hair growth run the gamut, but vitamin C may take the No. 1 spot. It’s essential for pretty much every function in the body, so it makes sense why experts consider it a must-have for long and strong locks.* Just know that not all vitamin C supplements are created equal—but you can find a full list of recommendations here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
† PureWay-C™ research has demonstrated superior cellular uptake & retention rates, serum response, and bioactivity compared to other forms of vitamin C (e.g., ascorbic acid, calcium ascorbate, Ester-C).
‡ 1 serving (2 capsules) of vitamin C potency+ delivers 1,000 mg (1 g) of vitamin C. That’s equivalent to the average vitamin C content provided in 15 whole oranges per USDA nutrient analysis data.
