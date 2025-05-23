While he admits it may come as a surprise, McCullough insists it's perfect for targeting those areas while also working your whole body: "I know, right? It's not too exciting," he says. "But I have a lot of low-back and hip issues, and there's not a pose out there I can recommend more for you to really get into the hips than holding warrior 1 for about 45 seconds to a minute. I do this pose almost every day."