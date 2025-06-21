Advertisement
This Is The Most Underrated Supplement That Actually Supports Men's Health
When it comes to men’s health, the conversation often centers around protein powders, creatine, or testosterone-boosting supplements (the first two of which actually have loads of research to back them up).
But if you’re looking for a little extra support in everything from heart health to energy levels, metabolism, and even fertility, then taurine needs to be on your radar.
What is taurine?
Taurine is an amino acid, and it’s one of the most abundant amino acids in the body.
Whereas most amino acids in the body are incorporated into muscle, connective tissues, enzymes, and even hormones, taurine is considered a free amino acid1. This means that it’s directly stored within different body tissues. Taurine is particularly concentrated in the brain, heart, and muscles.
Having low amounts of taurine in the body is linked to suboptimal health, whereas optimal levels are linked to better aging.
You get some taurine through eating protein-rich foods, and your body is able to synthesize taurine from scratch using other amino acids. But you can also get this compound via supplements.
Supplements not only can correct a taurine inadequacy, but research shows they can be especially beneficial in improving multiple aspects of health and longevity. Here are five reasons why it’s becoming a foundational supplement for men’s health.
It helps reduce blood pressure & improve heart health
Taurine plays an important role in heart health. As heart disease is the leading cause of death2 for men worldwide and 50% of men3 in the U.S. have high blood pressure, a daily taurine supplement may be a powerful tool for men. Of note, Japan approved taurine as a treatment among heart failure patients in 1985.
A 2023 research review4 notes that taurine has been shown to improve cardiac contractility (aka its ability to efficiently pump blood) and improve heart function.
Researchers also found that taurine improved how well blood vessels functioned and increased levels of hydrogen sulfide, a compound that helps relax blood vessels.
In addition, results of this meta-analysis of 20 randomized controlled trials showed that taurine significantly lowered heart rate and blood pressure—especially among those at high risk for cardiovascular disease.
Exercise performance & recovery
Taurine supplements have been extensively studied in humans for their role in exercise performance. As more and more men are looking to optimize their health, optimizing their fitness routine should also be top of mind.
A 2021 review examined taurine’s impact on exercise performance across 19 studies. The findings suggest that taking 1 to 3 grams of taurine daily, about one to three hours before activity, can enhance endurance, strength, power output, and recovery—while also reducing muscle soreness and lactate levels.
Researchers point to taurine’s role in supporting fat metabolism and reducing oxidative stress as key reasons behind these performance-boosting effects.
Fertility
Sex cells are especially vulnerable to oxidative stress. Taurine is also found in high concentrations in the male reproductive system. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capabilities protect sperm from oxidative stress—a major factor in reduced sperm quality and motility.
While more research is needed, taurine appears to be a promising additive in supporting male fertility.
Mitochondrial function
Taurine plays a critical role in supporting mitochondrial function and overall energy metabolism.
By keeping mitochondria healthy and functioning optimally (thanks to its antioxidant abilities), taurine supports the body’s ability to generate energy in the form of ATP. And studies indicate that supplementation can help protect against mitochondrial defects, such as those that may arise via the natural aging process.
Metabolic health
Only 12% of adults6 in the U.S. are considered metabolically healthy.
Researchers of this study7 analyzed data from 25 randomized controlled trials and 1,000 individuals that looked at taurine supplementation 7and measures of metabolic health. Results showed that supplementation ranging anywhere from 0.5 to 6 grams a day lowered blood sugar and triglyceride levels (in addition to blood pressure levels).
How to supplement
To reap taurine’s therapeutic benefits listed above, opting for a supplement that provides 2 grams of taurine per serving is a great place to start.
Taurine is available in capsules and powders. Some powders even combine it with other beneficial ingredients for men’s health, including creatine.
Creatine is another critical compound for enhancing exercise performance and recovery while promoting overall longevity. Together, they’re a perfect duo for improving multiple markers of men’s health.
The takeaway
Taurine is emerging as a powerful ally for men’s health thanks to its wide-ranging benefits across key systems in the body. Plus, it’s easy to integrate into your daily routine.
