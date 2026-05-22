The first is self-compassion. Natural environments tend to promote what researchers call "cognitive quiet," a state where rumination doesn't require effortful attention. This mental stillness may make it easier to respond to difficult emotions with kindness rather than criticism. According to the study, the gentle stimuli and tranquility of natural environments often promote deliberation-without-attention, which effortlessly allows for mindful approaches to distressing emotions or thoughts, self-kindness, and a feeling of connection with others.