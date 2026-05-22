The Real Reason Time Outdoors Improves Your Well-Being, Per A Massive New Study
Have you noticed that no matter what kind of mood you're in, going outside seems to help? Even if the weather isn't ideal, there's something about breathing fresh air that acts as a reset. But scientists are still piecing together exactly why.
A sweeping international research project1 involving more than 50,000 people across 58 countries suggests the answer may have less to do with stress relief and more to do with how you experience your own body. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Research has long established that time in nature benefits mental health, but much of the variance in outcomes remains unexplained. This study analyzed data from the Body Image in Nature Survey (BINS) to see whether body appreciation is a meaningful pathway between nature contact and life satisfaction.
This dataset includes information from 50,363 participants across 58 countries and 36 languages (between 2020 and 2022). Participants answered questions about how often they spend time in nature, how restorative their most recent nature visit felt, their levels of self-compassion, their body appreciation, and their overall life satisfaction.
The researchers then used structural equation modeling to map the relationships between these constructs.
Body appreciation had a strong link to life satisfaction
The direct path from nature contact to life satisfaction was not statistically significant, meaning nature doesn't appear to improve life satisfaction on its own. Instead, the benefits arise through a chain of intermediary experiences.
Nature contact is linked to greater self-compassion and greater perceived restoration (feeling calmed, clarified, or energized by a nature visit). Both of those, in turn, are linked to higher body appreciation. And body appreciation had a strong tie to life satisfaction of any variable in the model, stronger than self-compassion or restoration alone.
The researchers describe the findings as "largely stable across national groups," suggesting that the way nature shapes our relationship with our bodies may be relatively universal.
Why nature may shift how you feel in your body
The study's authors propose two mechanisms to explain the nature-to-body-appreciation link.
The first is self-compassion. Natural environments tend to promote what researchers call "cognitive quiet," a state where rumination doesn't require effortful attention. This mental stillness may make it easier to respond to difficult emotions with kindness rather than criticism. According to the study, the gentle stimuli and tranquility of natural environments often promote deliberation-without-attention, which effortlessly allows for mindful approaches to distressing emotions or thoughts, self-kindness, and a feeling of connection with others.
The second is perceived restoration. Attention Restoration Theory2 suggests that natural environments allow our directed attention to rest, helping us recover from mental fatigue and regain self-regulation. The study found that this sense of restoration (feeling calmed, clarified, or re-energized) was also linked to higher body appreciation. The authors suggest that restorative experiences may improve everyday coping, including how we respond to body image challenges.
It's worth noting what body appreciation actually means in this context. It's not about liking how your body looks. The researchers define it as "an overarching love and respect for the body," including accepting the body, holding favorable opinions toward it, and rejecting media-promoted appearance ideals as the only form of beauty.
How to use nature for body image
If you're looking to apply these findings, here's what the research suggests:
- Prioritize outdoor time for how it makes you feel in your body, not just for fitness: Walking, hiking, or simply sitting outside regularly appears to shift body appreciation in a meaningful way, and this study links that shift directly to greater life satisfaction.
- Seek out genuinely restorative nature experiences: The study found that how restorative a nature visit feels matters as much as the visit itself. Prioritize nature time that allows your nervous system to actually settle: leave the podcast behind, slow down, and let the environment do its work. Forest bathing is one research-backed approach worth exploring.
- Use nature as a self-compassion practice: The strongest pathway between nature and body appreciation ran through self-compassion. If you struggle with harsh self-talk around your body, time outdoors may be one of the most accessible and evidence-supported tools available. Try pairing your next outdoor walk with a brief mindfulness exercise.
- Even simulated nature counts: Prior research cited in the study found that exposure to images or videos of natural environments can produce similar body image effects, making this accessible even if you live in a dense urban environment.
The takeaway
This study offers a new framework for understanding why time in nature matters. The benefits don't flow directly from exposure to well-being. Instead, they flow through how nature changes your relationship with your body. And that shift in body appreciation, the research suggests, may be one of the most powerful drivers of life satisfaction.